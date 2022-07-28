National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 729 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

