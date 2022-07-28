First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nayda Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

