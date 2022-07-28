Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 20,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $199,386.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,322,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,693,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner bought 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE RKT opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rocket Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

