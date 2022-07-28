Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $142.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.86.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Insider Activity

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.