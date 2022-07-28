Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 20,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

