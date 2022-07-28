McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

