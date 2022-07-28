Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 13.5 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $547.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

