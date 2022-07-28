PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PACCAR by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 303.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

