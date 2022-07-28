Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 45.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 907.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,697 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 708.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $1,575,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

