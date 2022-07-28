BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $773.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $773.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $643.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.68.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

