Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NYSE:CALX opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

