LiveRamp (RAMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. LiveRamp has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 1.16.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

