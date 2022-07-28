Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECL. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

