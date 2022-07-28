Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $183.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.12.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

ECL stock opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.42. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.