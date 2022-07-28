Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.