Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Elastic Trading Up 5.9 %
ESTC stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $63,798,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 207.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $10,664,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
