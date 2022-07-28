Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic Trading Up 5.9 %

ESTC stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $63,798,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 207.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $10,664,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.