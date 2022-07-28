Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $67.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,169,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,059,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Articles

