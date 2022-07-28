Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $67.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $44.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
