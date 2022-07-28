Organon & Co. (OGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Organon & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 341.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

