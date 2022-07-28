Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Mizuho

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after buying an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.