Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY22 guidance at $18.00-18.30 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $277.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.03 and its 200 day moving average is $279.35. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

