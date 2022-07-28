Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $451.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

