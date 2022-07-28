FDx Advisors Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $320.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.30. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.06.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

