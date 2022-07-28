FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in CarGurus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

CarGurus Stock Performance

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.87 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.