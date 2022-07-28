FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

