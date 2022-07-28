Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 345,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,533,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $359.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

