National Asset Management Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

