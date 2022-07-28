National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $160.05 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.92.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

