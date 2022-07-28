National Asset Management Inc. Takes $466,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,780 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after buying an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after buying an additional 368,749 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,421 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

