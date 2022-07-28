National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,201,000 after buying an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.83. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $941,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,370,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,663,021.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $941,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,370,793 shares in the company, valued at $68,663,021.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 321,437 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,504. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

