National Asset Management Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

