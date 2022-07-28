Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

