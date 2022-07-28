National Asset Management Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 142,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

COF stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.