National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sysco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 74,699 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

