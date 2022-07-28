National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,547 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

