Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,725.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

