National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,101 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EQNR. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.