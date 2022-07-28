National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

