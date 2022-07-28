Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

