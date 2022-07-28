National Asset Management Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

