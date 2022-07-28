National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EVgo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EVgo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

