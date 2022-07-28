Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

A stock opened at $127.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

