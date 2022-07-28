National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth $2,255,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth $1,830,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth $4,344,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.