National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,048 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Kaleyra worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaleyra

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $63,221.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,882 shares of company stock worth $228,999. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLR. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.