National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,461 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,836,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,556,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 306,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.