National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,877.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,961.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,168.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

