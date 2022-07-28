National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of DG opened at $244.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.90. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

