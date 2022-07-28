National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

