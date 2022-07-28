Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of IWF opened at $236.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.77 and its 200-day moving average is $251.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.