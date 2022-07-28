Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

