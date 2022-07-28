DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 3,850 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $47.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

